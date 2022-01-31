The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 31, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The lower 48 will be free of any major storm systems today.

High pressure across the East will promote dry weather with

plenty of sunshine as well as moderating temperatures.

Portions of the upper mid-Atlantic coast and New England may

continue to deal with slow travel as cleanup continues in

the wake of the powerful nor'easter. Meanwhile, a storm is

expected to gather over Texas and bring periods of rain to

central and eastern portions of the state. The balance of

the Central states can expect dry and rather mild weather

for the end of January. Rain, snow and gusty winds will

spread through the Northwest as the next storm gathers

steam. This storm is expected to go on to produce snow and

ice across a broad swath of the country around the middle

days of the week.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 81 at Thermal, CA

National Low Sunday -31 at Antero Reservoir, CO

