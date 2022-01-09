The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 9, 2022 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A front extending from New York state into Texas today will create a number of hazardous conditions to those living in the East. For the Northeast, freezing rain and sleet will impact a large portion of the area. Untreated surfaces will be very slippery, leading to dangerous driving conditions. This will especially be an issue during the morning commute. In northern New England, there will likely be a bit of snow, which will again create slippery travel. In Tennessee, Kentucky, northern Mississippi and Alabama, heavy rain will have the potential to cause flooding. The rain combined with the melting snow will have an increased chance for flooding risks in Kentucky and Tennessee. In Louisiana, storms can produce heavy downpours and damaging winds. Dry weather is expected in the West. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 85 at Fort Myers, FL National Low Saturday -26 at Watertown, NY _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather