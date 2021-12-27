The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 27, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A potent storm will charge through the Midwest today. There will be a heavy swath of snow across northern Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Heavy snow, combined with gusty winds can reduce visibility which will allow for difficult travel. To the south and east, the storm will produce a swath of freezing rain and sleet from portions of Wisconsin to Pennsylvania. While significant icing is not expected, even just a glaze of ice can produce dangerous travel conditions during this busy travel period. Meanwhile, high pressure will remain locked in over Florida allowing the South to stay mainly dry. Another storm will move through California. This storm will have a lot more cold air and snow levels could drop below 1,000 feet, creating dangerous travel conditions. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 92 at Graham, TX National Low Sunday -24 at Crosby, ND _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather