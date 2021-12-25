The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 25, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Periods of snow are expected to move across the Dakotas and Minnesota today. Farther east, a storm will traverse across the Northeastern states bringing dampening rain to the mid-Atlantic region and a wintry mixture to portions of New England. Much of the Southeastern and South Central states will be largely dry with record-breaking warmth in the southern Plains. A stormy pattern will persist across the Western states as multiple features impact the region. Rainfall is expected to push into coastal locations across California and Oregon. Into the higher elevations, rounds of mountain snow will shift across the Cascades and Rocky Mountains. Snow can even reach the low elevations of the Interstate 5 corridor late in the day. Holiday travelers may face weather delays across the Northwest as a result. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 91 at Wichita Falls, TX National Low Friday -21 at Estcourt Station, ME _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather