The Nation's Weather for Monday, December 20, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A stalled front over the Northwest today will continue to bring rain and snow to the region. With ample moisture streaming into the area, western Oregon and western Washington will have heavy rain and potentially face localized flooding concerns. In the mountains and westward into Montana, heavy snow is expected. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will help produce a few storms in Texas and Louisiana. There are high pressure systems over the North Central states and the East, so those areas will be mostly dry. The only other precipitation may come from a clipper that can drop south into Michigan and produce some snow with help coming from the Great Lakes. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 90 at Vero Beach, FL National Low Sunday -17 at Big Trails, WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather