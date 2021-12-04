The Nation's Weather for Saturday, December 4, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The main storm track and what little cold air exists across the nation will remain over the northern tier today. A weak Alberta clipper storm is forecast to spread intermittent snow and flurries from northern New York state to northern New England. A strengthening storm pushing from the interior Northwest to the northern Rockies and Plains is expected to spread accumulating snow from the Washington Cascades to northern Idaho, Montana and North Dakota. A foot of snow can fall along portions of this swath. Meanwhile, much of the rest of the nation will continue to experience well above-average warmth for early December. A weak storm will produce clouds and spotty rain from Texas and Oklahoma to Tennessee and the Virginia Appalachians. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Friday 89 at Zapata, TX National Low Friday 4 at Gold Butte, MT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather