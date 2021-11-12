The Nation's Weather for Friday, November 12, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Rain will fall in the Northeast today. While significant

flooding is not expected, some ponding may occur in any

locations where fallen leaves clog storm drains. Farther

south, morning thunderstorms are forecast to rumble through

southeastern Virginia, central and eastern North Carolina

and eastern South Carolina. The thunderstorms may linger for

much of the day in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The

snowstorm in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest will

subside, but wind-driven snow and snow showers will continue

to blanket the eastern Dakotas, Minnesota, northern and

central Wisconsin and northern Iowa. Roads could be

slippery, particularly in northeastern North Dakota and

northern Minnesota. Heavy rain can lead to flooding in

coastal Washington and Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 102 at Ontario, CA

National Low Thursday 3 at Lake Yellowstone, WY

