The Nation's Weather for Friday, October 22, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As the latest push of cool air reaches the Atlantic and northern Gulf coasts today, most showers and thunderstorms will be swept out to sea. However, clouds and showers are forecast to linger over parts of the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians and interior New England. Some of the chilliest air of the season so far will spread from the Great Lakes to the Northeast this weekend. As milder air begins to rebound, showers will break out over parts of the central Plains. Most of the Rockies will have dry and warmer conditions as a major storm from the Pacific Ocean pushes inland from Washington to Oregon and Northern California. Even though an even stronger storm will follow on Sunday, enough rain can pour down to lead to flash flooding and mudslides, mainly in wildfire burn scar locations. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 96 at Zapata, TX National Low Thursday 9 at Angel Fire, NM _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather