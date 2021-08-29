The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 29, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Heavy rain and damaging winds will expand along the central Gulf Coast today as Ida approaches as a major hurricane. There will be rough surf and dangerous rip currents extending around the Gulf of Mexico coastline. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure in southern Canada will shift eastward and bring rain and thunderstorms to the Great Lakes region, Ohio Valley and Northeast. Some strong afternoon storms across northwestern Michigan will be capable of producing localized flash flooding. It will be noticeably humid across much of the eastern United States. Afternoon thundershowers will rumble across the south-central Plains and the southern Rockies as well. Meanwhile, much of the West will be rain-free and have plenty of sunshine. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 118 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 27 at Stanley, ID _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather