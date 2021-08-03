The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a front stalls, showers and thunderstorms will frequent areas from the Gulf Coast to much of the lower Atlantic coast today. Even though flash flooding will tend to be isolated at the onset of the pattern, its persistence may lead to more widespread flooding problems along the coasts of the Carolinas and Georgia as the week progresses. As cool air lingers in the Midwest and Northeast, pockets of storms are forecast for the Great Lakes and central Appalachians. Cooler and less humid air will reach part of the interior South. Thunderstorms, some with localized flash flooding, will be quite active over the Rockies. Most areas farther west will be free of rain. Smoke and heat will persist over the interior Northwest. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 119 at Death Valley, CA National Low Monday 38 at Stonington, MI _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather