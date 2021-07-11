The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 11, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Record heat will continue to build across the interior West today, and smoke from wildfires can lead to poor air quality. Time spent outside should be limited in the extreme heat. There will also be an elevated fire risk due to dry vegetation. Late-day thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging wind gusts and dust storms across southern New Mexico. Showers and thunderstorms will also overspread much of the eastern half of the nation as a potent storm moves into the Ohio Valley. Thunderstorms from northern Louisiana to southwestern Tennessee can bring hail and damaging winds, while storms from western Tennessee through Lake Erie can bring torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado. High humidity will rule the mid-Atlantic and South Central today. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 129 at Death Valley, CA National Low Saturday 33 at Randolph, UT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather