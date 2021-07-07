The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 7, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As Elsa pushes inland and travels on a curved path along the southern Eastern Seaboard today, heavy rain, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms are forecast along the way. Farther west, non-related downpours are predicted to drench areas from Mississippi and Louisiana to Texas and New Mexico. Any of the rain in the South has the potential to produce flooding problems. From northeastern Kansas to northern New England, showers and thunderstorms can also produce gusty winds and localized flooding as heat with high humidity lingers over the Ohio Valley and Northeast states. Much of the West can expect dry, sunny and hot conditions to remain. Temperatures will trend upward in most areas as the week progresses. As the North American monsoon continues, downpours will linger over parts of the Rockies and deserts. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 121 at Death Valley, CA National Low Tuesday 38 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather