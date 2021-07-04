The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 4, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Temperatures for Independence Day today will be over 90 degrees for much of the northern Plains, the West and the Southeast. New England will receive below-normal temperatures with Boston not even reaching the 70-degree mark. Rain that could cause local flash flooding will impact the far southern Gulf Coast, Florida and Texas. Much of the Rocky Mountains will continue to experience a pattern of afternoon isolated thunderstorms as well. In the East, showers linger once again with some heavier storms firing up in Ohio late in the day. Firework conditions should be good in most of the Ohio Valley and into the Southeast, but rain in the East and Rocky Mountains and ripe fire conditions in the West will make it unsuitable for fireworks in those areas. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 113 at Needles, CA National Low Saturday 36 at Bodie State Park, CA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather