The Nation's Weather for Friday, April 30, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

June-like warmth that flourished over much of the Eastern

half of the nation at midweek will have collapsed southward

to the southeastern corner today. Much cooler air, pushed

along by gusty winds, will be in control over the Northeast

with rain showers and high-elevation snow showers. Where the

sky clears and winds diminish later tonight from the central

Appalachians to the Midwest, there is a risk of frost. The

push of cool air is forecast to stall along the Gulf coast.

Downpours are in store from central and southern Texas to

Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. While some of the rain

in Texas will be beneficial, flash flooding cannot be ruled

out. Much of the rest of the nation will be dry as much of

the West is forecast to remain dry, sunny and very warm.

Some showers are expected to arrive in the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 103 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 16 at Walden, CO

