The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 25, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The threat for severe weather will diminish in the Southeast today, with the only chance for a brief thunderstorm in central Florida. However, heavy rain will impact New England, with showers expected for the rest of the Northeast. A band of light snow and rain is forecast ranging from northeastern Montana down into central Iowa. A storm in the Northwest begins to dip down into California as well. This will bring much-needed rain to the region in addition to some late-season snow in the mountains. High pressure is set to move into the South paving the way for sunny skies from South Carolina to Oklahoma. There will be a high fire risk Monday in New Mexico and Arizona due to wind and low relative humidity. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Saturday 103 at McAllen, TX National Low Saturday 8 at Willow City, ND