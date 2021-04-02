The Nation's Weather for Friday, April 2, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A lack of major storms is in store for the nation today. In

fact, most areas are also forecast to be free of rain and

snow. The exception will be spotty rain showers in parts of

New Mexico, Arizona and western Texas, as well as part of

the Washington coast. Showers are expected to depart South

Florida. Much of the eastern third of the nation can expect

chilly air to linger today with cold winds in the Northeast.

Milder air will begin to filter into the Midwest as warmth

begins to build over much of the Great Plains. Heat is

forecast to continue to build over the interior West and

especially the Southwest, where some record-high

temperatures are likely to be challenged or broken. Warmth

is expected to build eastward over the weekend, but chilly

air may hold on in New England.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 96 at Anaheim, CA

National Low Thursday -3 at Climax, CO

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather