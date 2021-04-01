The Nation's Weather for Thursday, April 1, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A potent cold front sweeping off the Eastern Seaboard today will sending a burst of February-like air into the Eastern states. Gusty winds and snow showers will add to the wintry feel across the Northeast, with a swath of steady snow expected from upstate New York to southeastern Canada. As the cold blast pushes south, any wet surfaces could freeze overnight due to freezing conditions. The rest of the country will be under the influence of high pressure, which will promote dry and sunny conditions. Chilly air will loosen its grip on the North Central states as milder weather moves in from the west. The core of the warmth will target the Southwest, but daily record highs may be challenged across most of the West. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Wednesday 92 at Camarillo, CA National Low Wednesday -5 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather