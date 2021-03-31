The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A strong cold front will press through the eastern third of

the nation today and tonight. Drenching rain and embedded

thunderstorms are in store along, ahead of and immediately

behind the front. A storm moving northeastward along the

front will enhance rainfall to the point where localized

flooding can occur and aggravate existing flooding in parts

of the South. As colder air catches up with the rain near

parts of the Great Lakes and central and northern

Appalachians tonight, a change to snow will occur. Most

areas from the Plains to the Rockies and Pacific coast can

expect dry weather and sunshine. The Midwest will be much

colder when compared to Tuesday. Warmth is forecast to build

slowly over the West as the week progresses.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 95 at Kingsville, TX

National Low Tuesday -9 at Daniel, WY

