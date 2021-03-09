The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Warmth is forecast to build from the Great Plains and

Mississippi Valley to much of the Appalachians and Atlantic

coast today. As a small pocket of cold air with spotty snow

showers lingers in northern New England, temperatures may

challenge record-high levels in the Central states. Most

areas are forecast to be free of rain. Exceptions will be

parts of South Florida and coastal Texas where showers are

forecast to pop up. Gusty winds will accompany the warmth

over the Central states and can lead to elevated brush fire

risk. Farther west, colder air is forecast to drop southward

along the Pacific coast. A storm associated with the cold

plunge is expected to bring areas of drenching rain and

locally heavy mountain snow from Washington to California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 87 at Phoenix, AZ

National Low Monday -18 at Saranac Lake, NY

