The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 8, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Another dry day is on tap for the majority of the nation

today, with mainly the West Coast set to receive

precipitation. A storm system off the coast of southern

Canada will continue to pump moisture across Northern

California, Oregon, central Idaho, western Montana and small

portions of Washington state. As a result, coastal rain and

showers will persist inland, along with snow in the higher

elevations. Chilly air will linger in the West, though less

so in western Washington. In the East, some snow may sneak

across the Canadian border into upstate New York, though

generally the Northeast should be dry and less chilly as

mild air from the Great Plains spreads eastward. Several

areas of the South Central and Southeast will be pleasant

and breezy again.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 89 at Phoenix, AZ

National Low Sunday -12 at Raco, MI

