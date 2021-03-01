The Nation's Weather for Monday, March 1, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY Wet weather will affect a majority of the East Coast today as a swath of rain extending from Texas up into New England moves east. As the front moves through, areas like Pennsylvania, New York and New England will receive some snow on the back end. In the South, states like Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi will receive the heaviest rainfall. A quick snow shower will make its way from Minnesota to Wisconsin as well. Flurries can be expected once again in northern Texas in addition to southeastern New Mexico. Some rain and snow starts to make its way into the Pacific Northwest, but it will be light. High pressure is in place over the northern Plains, central Rockies and Southern California, allowing for dry conditions. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 91 at McAllen, TX National Low Sunday -22 at West Yellowstone, MT _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather