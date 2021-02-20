The Nation's Weather for Saturday, February 20, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

As the last of a series of cold, potent and large storm

systems exits the Atlantic coast, a milder and more tame

weather pattern is in the offing starting today and is set

to continue through next week. A pocket of chilly air in the

wake of the ocean storm will allow snow showers to extend

from the Great Lakes to the interior Northeast. Most areas

from the Southeast to the Great Plains can expect a dry day

with some sunshine. After a cold start, temperatures will

moderate over the Central states, and that trend will

continue well into next week. A weak storm moving across the

interior West will produce spotty, mainly light snow from

Idaho and northern Nevada to Wyoming and Colorado. Moisture

from the Pacific will produce rain showers in coastal areas

of Washington, Oregon and Northern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 90 at Titusville, FL

National Low Friday -21 at International Falls, MN

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather