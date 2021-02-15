The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 15, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The stormy pattern will continue in the Northwest today as rainfall impacts the coastline from Washington to Northern California, turning to snow in the higher elevations. Meanwhile, a potent storm tracking from the Gulf States to the northeastern U.S. will bring snow and ice to portions of the Eastern U.S. Ice accumulation, travel disruptions and regional power outages, along with locally heavy snowfall will be the main concerns with this storm. Temperatures will remain 25 to 45 degrees below normal across the southern Plains, with some values challenging daily record lows set in the 1800s. The Southeastern states will receive rain as the tail end of this storm moves east. Portions of Florida may receive thunderstorms late in the day. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 90 at Titusville, FL National Low Sunday -50 at Ely, MN _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather