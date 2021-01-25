The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 25, 2021 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY The coastal Northwest will continue to receive showers and mountain snow today due to a stalled storm system, while flurries are likely in the Idaho Rockies. Farther south, another storm will move into the Four Corners region and bring more snow and rain to the Southwest. Heavy snow is set to whiten eastern Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa as well, with an area of freezing rain stretching across the Ohio Valley. The Tennessee Valley will have mainly rain, while thunderstorms are anticipated in Louisiana. Rain can be heavy, especially later in the day with local flash flooding possible. Elsewhere across the nation, a dry day with milder air will expand across the South into the Northeast. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Sunday 86 at McAllen, TX National Low Sunday -24 at Yellowstone N.P., WY _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather