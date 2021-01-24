The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 24, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Another storm is expected to impact the Pacific Northwest

today, bringing rain to coastal areas and snow to the

Cascades. This precipitation will reach as far south as

Northern California as this system moves onshore. Another

system is anticipated to produce snow in the Four Corners

region, with rain showers to the south. To the east, rain

will spread from the Texas coast to southern Illinois.

Thunder is possible in southeastern Texas, while the Great

Lakes will be impacted by snow. An area of freezing rain is

forecast across the Ohio Valley, with sleet, snow and rain

all possible. In the Southeast, scattered showers are

expected in parts of Florida, though much of the rest of the

Atlantic Coast, as well as areas not mentioned, will remain

dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 82 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Saturday -11 at Black River Falls, WI

