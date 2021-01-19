The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A series of weak storms will ride waves of progressively

colder air from the Midwest to the Northeast this week.

Patches of snow and flurries are in store with lake-effect

snow intertwined over the interior Northeast. As mild air

holds on over the Southeast, rain is forecast to gather and

become locally heavy from parts of central and southeastern

Texas to northern Mississippi and Alabama. Meanwhile, snow

is forecast to pile up over parts of New Mexico, Colorado,

Utah and northern Arizona today. The heaviest snow will fall

on the high country of northern New Mexico and southern

Colorado. A storm off the coast of northwestern Mexico will

contribute to high winds over much of California. The high

winds and dry air will create an elevated to extreme fire

risk. Dry and calm weather is in store for the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 86 at Camarillo, CA

National Low Monday -6 at Fosston, MN

