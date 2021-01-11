The Nation's Weather for Monday, January 11, 2021

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm is forecast to continue to usher in rain across

western Washington and Oregon today, while snow falls in the

Cascades. Coastal areas will be particularly breezy in the

morning, and inland areas around Spokane, Washington, can

expect some morning fog. Meanwhile, a potent storm will

continue to move across the Southeast, bringing snow and

flurries to Tennessee, Arkansas and northern Mississippi. On

the southern side of the storm, rain will impact much of

Alabama, Georgia and southern Mississippi. Thunderstorms are

anticipated in southern Alabama as well. Strong winds are

expected along the Gulf coast. To the north, isolated

flurries will occur in northwestern New York state. The rest

of the nation is expected to be dry, with the Plains

becoming mild.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 76 at San Pasqual Valley, CA

National Low Sunday -20 at Daniel, WY

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather