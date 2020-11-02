The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 2, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Snow will fall over parts of the interior Northeast today,

especially early in the day. A storm system could bring snow

and mixed precipitation to much of Maine. Meanwhile,

lake-effect snow will continue through much of the day

downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. In the heaviest snow

squalls, visibility will be greatly reduced and whiteouts

will even be possible. Even where snow does not fall, gusty

winds will bring the potential for wind damage and localized

power outages to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. The rest of

the nation will generally be tranquil, with high pressure in

control. The snow and wind will be accompanied by chilly air

in the eastern third of the U.S., while the Central states

are warm. In the Southwest, unseasonable warmth will

dominate.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 96 at Phoenix, AZ

National Low Sunday 7 at Daniel, WY

