The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 25, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A powerful storm will continue to pound portions of the
central and western United States today. Snow will fall
across a wide swath from Colorado and Wyoming to Wisconsin
and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Snow will fall heavily
at times across portions of the central Rockies. Rain will
mix with snow farther east and south across portions of
Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. Windy conditions will persist
across the Rockies and spread into the Southwest as the
system advances farther south. With this increase in wind,
fire danger will ramp back up across portions of California.
Farther east, rain will develop along a stalled front
stretched from the Carolinas to the mid-Atlantic. A tropical
disturbance may enhance downpours in the Carolinas.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 93 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday -3 at Powder River, WY
_____
