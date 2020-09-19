The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, September 19, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large batch of cool air from Canada will control the

weather over much of the eastern half of the nation today.

The core of the Canadian air will continue to bring the risk

of frosts and freezes over the interior Northeast into early

next week. Since the air is originating from northern Canada

and not the western United States, most can expect a deep

blue sky, instead of smoky or hazy conditions. Showers and

thunderstorms will linger in Florida and may ramp up along

the Texas coast. A budding tropical storm in the western

Gulf of Mexico will cause winds and waves to increase over

the western Gulf and shoreline. As warmth holds on with

gusty winds over the Southwest, a large batch of cool air

will expand from the Northwest to the northern Rockies.

Spotty rain will accompany the cool air.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 112 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Friday 20 at International Falls, MN

