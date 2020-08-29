The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The combination of a non-tropical storm system and Laura is

forecast to join up to produce a large swath of showers and

thunderstorms from the northeastern and southern Atlantic

coasts to New England and the eastern part of the Great

Lakes today. Pockets of heavy rain can occur within this

large swath. The greatest risk of severe thunderstorms,

including a few isolated tornadoes, will occur around the

Chesapeake Bay region to North Carolina, which will be in

the path of Laura. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to

develop and press eastward over portions of the central and

southern Plains. Much of the rest of the Central and Western

states can expect a dry day. Only very spotty storms are

likely to erupt over the Rockies and deserts.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 116 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Friday 32 at West Yellowstone, MT

