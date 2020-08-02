The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, August 2, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Hurricane Isaias will continue tracking along the Southeast
coast, mainly around Florida, and will move northward toward
Georgia and South Carolina by the end of today. Heavy rain
and gusty winds will continue along these coastal areas
through much of the day. A storm system moving through the
Great Lakes will cause showers and thunderstorms from
Wisconsin and Missouri eastward to Virginia and Vermont. A
few of the storms will be quite heavy with local flooding
possible. Scattered afternoon storms will form in the
Southwest mountains, mainly from New Mexico into southern
Colorado. The rest of the West will be largely dry and hot
with plenty of sunshine. Some places will challenge record
high temperatures.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 31 at Walden, CO
_____
