The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, July 24, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A push of slightly drier and less humid air should be enough

to curtail most thunderstorm activity from the Great Lakes

to much of New England today. A few storms may still bubble

up from southern New England to the central Appalachians as

the bulk of the storms will likely be farther south from the

mid-Atlantic coast to the Ohio Valley and the Carolinas. A

tropical system, likely to be named Hanna, will close in on

the Texas coast with drenching rain, gusty winds and

building seas. Heat will build over the Plains with the risk

of severe thunderstorms in northern areas. Spotty, but heavy

thunderstorms can affect portions of New Mexico, Arizona,

Utah and Colorado. Much of the rest of the Southwest and

Northwest will be dry and sunny. A wedge of cooler air will

settle over the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 114 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 35 at Gothic, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather