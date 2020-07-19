The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Sunday, July 19, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A cold front will move into the Ohio River Valley and across

northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York today,

bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which

will be heavy and gusty in nature. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms will develop across Florida and along the rest

of the Gulf Coast. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will

form across North Carolina and South Carolina, especially in

the afternoon. A strong-to-severe thunderstorm will form in

spots across western South Dakota, western Nebraska, western

Kansas and northeastern Colorado late in the afternoon. Any

thunderstorm can produce torrential downpours and damaging

winds in this area. It will be dry across the entire West

Coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 31 at Stanley, ID

