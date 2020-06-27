The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Saturday, June 27, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A swath of showers and thunderstorms will extend from New

England to the upper mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians,

Ohio Valley and central Plains today. The storms over the

Northeast have the greatest potential to be severe with high

winds, hail and isolated flash flooding. A wedge of cooler,

less humid air will dip across the Upper Midwest as steamy

air remains over the Deep South. Dust that originated from

the Sahara Desert may be noticeable by some people in the

South. A few storms will erupt over parts of the lower

Mississippi Valley and the southern Rockies. As the heat

remains over the Southwest with the ongoing risk of

wildfires, cooler air will slice across the Northwest. Gusty

winds associated with this cool push may heighten the risk

of new wildfires in the Southwest on Sunday.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 120 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 30 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather