The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, May 18, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Tropical Storm Arthur will bring rain and gusty winds to
eastern North Carolina today, along with rough surf for most
of the East coast. Another storm, non-tropical in nature,
will crawl across the Midwest, unleashing flooding downpours
over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, with drenching storms
extending southward through the Southeast. Some rain may
reach New York state, but most of New England and the
central Appalachians will be in a wedge of dry air
in-between storms. A broad area of high pressure is expected
to promote dry, sunny and warm conditions across the
interior West and High Plains. Meanwhile, an unsettled
pattern will remain in place along the Pacific coast, with
areas of rain and high-elevation snow. To the south, dry,
warm and gusty winds will elevate the fire danger in the
Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 104 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 23 at Daniel, WY
