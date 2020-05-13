The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

After a cold and even frosty start in parts of the Northeast

today, a milder afternoon is in store for most locations

under sunshine. High pressure along the Carolina coast will

also allow warmth to build over the Southeast and South

Central states. Rain is forecast to soak the upper part of

the Mississippi Valley while severe thunderstorms erupt over

the central and southern High Plains and advance eastward.

Some of the storms can produce tornadoes, large hail and

high winds in addition to flash flooding. As the heat holds

over the interior Southwest, cooler air will spill from the

Northwest and into much of California. The Northwest will be

unsettled with areas of rain and spotty storms. A growing

area of disturbed weather over the Bahamas will be watched

for possible tropical development by this weekend.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 97 at East Mesa, AZ

National Low Tuesday 12 at Crested Butte, CO

