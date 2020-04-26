The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, April 26, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm moving through the Middle Atlantic today will
produce widespread rain from the eastern Great Lakes into
eastern Kentucky. The storm will continue east into
Maryland, and as far north as New York into New England. The
cold front associated with this system will extend southward
through South Florida with a few showers and thunderstorms
along it. High pressure will follow this storm with a
mixture of clouds and sunshine through the rest of the Great
Lakes, carrying southward to the lower Mississippi Valley. A
weak cold front will produce a couple of showers through
North Dakota; a shower or two will also develop over the
Colorado and Wyoming Rockies. The Southwest will remain hot
with plenty of sunshine.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 104 at Thermal, CA
National Low Saturday 17 at Antero Reservoir, CO
