The Nation's Weather for Friday, April 3, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A strong storm will continue to spin a few hundred miles to

the east of New England today. The circulation around the

storm will bring more gusty winds, rough seas, cold rain and

even occasional wet snow to New England. Farther west, most

areas from the eastern Great Lakes to the southern Atlantic

coast and the eastern Gulf coast will be dry with sunshine.

A swath of showers and thunderstorms will extend from the

western Great Lakes to Texas. Some snow and ice are in store

for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, while thunderstorms

are likely to become severe over central Texas with strong

wind, large hail and flash flooding. Most areas from the

High Plains to the Southwest can expect a dry and sunny day.

As rain showers occur along the Northwest coast, some snow

will linger for a time over the northern Rockies.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 90 at Zapata, TX

National Low Thursday -14 at Stanley, ID

