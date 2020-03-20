The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 20, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Gusty showers and thunderstorms will extend along a push of
much colder air from the Appalachians to the southern Plains
today. While a major outbreak of severe weather is not
anticipated, storms can bring isolated damaging winds and
hail. A more widespread concern will be for flooding
downpours. Warmth will surge to record-challenging levels in
the East and parts of the South ahead of the cold air.
However, the cold air will bring a rapid freeze-up in a
portion of the North Central states. A large area of high
pressure from the Arctic will sprawl over the northern
Plains. In the wake of the snowstorm and blizzard, rain and
snow showers will linger over the central Rockies and part
of the Great Basin. Much of the Pacific coast can expect a
sunny and dry day.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 103 at Zapata, TX
National Low Thursday -2 at Lake Yellowstone, WY
