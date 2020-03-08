The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 8, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Mostly sunny, dry and unseasonably warm conditions will
extend from the Great Plains to the Eastern Seaboard today,
as an area of high pressure remains over the area. Afternoon
temperatures in some locations are forecast to reach about
10-20 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for early March. While
beautiful weather may draw people to the beach, strong winds
will create rough surf and rip currents along the east coast
of Florida. Cooler conditions are expected to return to
parts of the northern Plains as a storm system moves in from
the Northwest. This storm will be lacking moisture, keeping
rain and snow showers mainly in the mountains. Meanwhile, a
storm moving into southern Plains from Mexico will produce
areas of showers and thunderstorms. Showers are anticipated
to skim along the Central California coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 85 at Phoenix, AZ
National Low Saturday -12 at Estcourt, ME
