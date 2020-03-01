The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, March 1, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Across much of the East today, high pressure centered along
the South Carolina coast will keep it dry. Sunshine and
milder conditions are expected across the majority of the
Northeast and Midwest, with sunshine extending all the way
down to Florida and the Alabama Gulf Coast. As the day
progresses, this high will also help to direct moisture from
the Gulf of Mexico into the lower Mississippi River Valley,
creating showers from southern Missouri to the Texas and
Louisiana Gulf Coasts. The majority of the Plains will be
dry today; however, a storm will bring rain and
high-elevation snow across the Great Basin and Rockies. Rain
showers are also anticipated across Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 86 at El Centro, CA
National Low Saturday -15 at Clayton Lake, ME
