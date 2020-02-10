The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 10, 2020
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system will continue to move eastward today,
bringing rain to much of the mid-Atlantic and some snow to
portions of the Northeast. Parts of New York and northern
Pennsylvania will have a mix of rain and snow as
temperatures will be marginal in the area. Rain is expected
for much of southern New England, down through the
mid-Atlantic, becoming heavy in the Tennessee Valley. In
addition to the heavy rain, the Deep South will also
experience thunderstorms across the area. These heavier
downpours will raise the risk of flooding for an already
waterlogged area. Because of this, minor-to-moderate
flooding issues are expected throughout much of the area.
Elsewhere, snow will continue in the Rockies and in the
higher elevations of Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 94 at Zapata, TX
National Low Sunday -28 at Saranac Lake, NY
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather