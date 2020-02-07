The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, February 7, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A major snowstorm will blast areas from central New York

state to northern New England today. Snowfall of 6-18 inches

is forecast with local amounts to 2 feet. Accumulating snow

is likely to extend southward through parts of the Ohio

Valley and central and southern Appalachians. Torrential

rain that swamped the South and more recently part of the

mid-Atlantic will depart southeastern New England. Colder

air from the Central states will settle into the South. Snow

showers are in store for part of the Upper Midwest. While

much of the Plains and South can expect dry weather, a storm

will spread snow and flurries across the northern and

central Rockies. Yet another storm from the Pacific Ocean

will bring rain to part of the coastal Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 88 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Thursday -32 at Antero Reservoir, CO

