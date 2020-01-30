The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, January 30, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern half of the nation can expect sunshine

and dry weather today. As an exception, a few snow showers

are forecast for the central and southern Appalachians. Rain

will move off the southern Atlantic coast. Meanwhile, a new

area of rain is expected to develop over Texas. This will

evolve into a close call with rain and snow along the

Northeast coast this weekend. Farther north, a weak storm

will bring a swath of snow and flurries from parts of the

northern Rockies to portions of the northern Plains.

Snowfall in this zone will generally be limited to a few

inches or less. Dry and windy conditions are in store for

coastal Southern California as the sun shines on the region

and much of the Southwest. A new storm from the Pacific

Ocean will produce some rain in coastal Washington.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 83 at Hollywood, FL

National Low Wednesday -12 at Clayton Lake, ME

