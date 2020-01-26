The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, January 26, 2020
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm will remain in southeastern Canada today, which will
bring cool air over the Great Lakes. This air will help
generate lake-effect snow showers downwind of the lakes from
Michigan to Pennsylvania and New York; snow accumulations
will be on the lighter side. Some snow will still fall
across northern New England as the storm moves farther east.
Meanwhile, dry, cool air will hold over the northern Plains
and mid-Atlantic, as a storm moving along the Gulf Coast
spreads rain and some thunder from eastern Texas and
Louisiana to southern Alabama and Mississippi. No widespread
severe weather is expected with this storm. Another storm
across the Northwest will bring rain and mountain snow from
Central California, through the state of Washington, and as
far east as western Wyoming and Utah.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 80 at Indio, CA
National Low Saturday -8 at Crested Butte, CO
