The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A small and fast-moving storm will spread a swath of snow

and wintry mix from the southern Appalachians to southern

New England today into tonight. A few inches of snow is

forecast to fall over parts of the central Appalachians with

a coating in parts of the Interstate 95 corridor. Rain will

fall along the Carolina coast and over the Delmarva

Peninsula. Snow showers will mark the arrival of a brief

burst of cold air over the Upper Midwest. Mild and dry

conditions will control much of the South Central states

with at least partial sunshine. Less wind is in store for

the Southwest and Southern California today. The latest

storm from the Pacific is forecast to spread drenching rain

along the coast and high-country snow over the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 84 at Santa Ana, CA

National Low Monday -12 at Waverly, CO

