The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm will produce rain, ice and snow over northern New

England today. Most areas from southern New England and the

mid-Atlantic to the Deep South and Plains will have dry

weather. An exception will be snow showers over the upper

Great Lakes and rain showers across part of the Midwest.

Mild air will build from the central and southern Plains to

the lower Mississippi Valley. A storm will spread rain and

mountain snow showers from western Washington and Oregon to

central Montana and part of Wyoming. Meanwhile, farther

south, a storm will gather moisture and begin to produce

spotty rain and thunderstorms over Arizona and Southern

California later in the day. A push of dry air will kick up

gusty winds at night over parts of Northern California.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 97 at Santee, CA

National Low Monday -7 at Clayton Lake, ME

_____

