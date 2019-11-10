The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, November 10, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm system moving through southeastern Canada today will
bring spotty rain showers from northern New York to interior
New England by the afternoon. Colder air over northern Maine
can allow snow to mix in with rain at times. Dry conditions
will be across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast as an area of
high pressure will be slow to leave the area. Temperatures
will be trending slightly higher in these areas as winds
turn out of the south and southwest with the departing high
pressure. Meanwhile. snow will spread from Montana into the
Dakotas throughout the day as the next storm system sinks
south out of western Canada. Farther south, unusually dry
conditions across the Southwest are expected to continue
while temperatures will be near or above normal.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 96 at Picacho Peak, AZ
National Low Saturday 5 at Bodie State Park, CA
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather