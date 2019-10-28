The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 28, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
High pressure will build over the Northeast today, promoting
dry conditions across the region with sun and some clouds. A
cold front lingering over central Florida will bring
occasional showers and thunderstorms to the state;
otherwise, the Southeast is forecast to be dry and
seasonally warm. Meanwhile, a small storm system will move
out of the Rockies and into the central Plains, spreading
snow from Colorado into Kansas. On the warmer side of this
system, showers will develop across Oklahoma and into
northern Texas. Farther north, another storm system will
arrive in the Northwest and bring a new round of snow to the
northern Rockies. High winds will begin to relax across
California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 93 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Sunday 2 at Lake Yellowstone, WY
_____
